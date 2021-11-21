First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$50.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 779,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,390. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.