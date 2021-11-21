First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $5,352,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 121,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

