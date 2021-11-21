First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,123 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

