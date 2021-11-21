First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $807.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.