First Trust Advisors LP Has $811,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $60,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

