First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,180,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $99.27 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.