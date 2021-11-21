First Trust Advisors LP Buys 808 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.21 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

