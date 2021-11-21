First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

