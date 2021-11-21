First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,859,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 486,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 306,479 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE:KBR opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -191.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.