First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,012 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Trex were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

