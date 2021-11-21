First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 665 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,373,139 shares of company stock valued at $109,442,192. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.