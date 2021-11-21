First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $581,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

