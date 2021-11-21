First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $695,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

