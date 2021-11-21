First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.67 and traded as high as C$17.00. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$16.29, with a volume of 371,213 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,007,000. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $3,059,892.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

