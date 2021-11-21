First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE FR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 602,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,952. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.