First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE FR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 602,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,952. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
