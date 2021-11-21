First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Raised by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises about 1.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of First Horizon worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.45. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

