First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,548 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

