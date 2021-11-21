First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acushnet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Acushnet by 91,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Acushnet stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

