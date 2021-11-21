First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

