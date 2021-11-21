First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.