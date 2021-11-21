First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $97.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.75 million and the highest is $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $386.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 508,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,193. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

