Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS FTGFF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

