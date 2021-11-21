FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $42.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock worth $69,604,622.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

