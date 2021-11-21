Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $135.13 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $135.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63.

