Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 1,616,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.74. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 191.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 146.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 522,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

