FedNat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,750 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,400% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.86.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedNat will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

