FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

