Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $14,099.60 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $14,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02.

FHI opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 125.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 165.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

