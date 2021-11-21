Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $128.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

