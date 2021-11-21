Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

