Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 124,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

