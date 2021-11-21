Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,263. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.