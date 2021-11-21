EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.06

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 40514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -234.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

