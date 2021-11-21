EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste Sells 959 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Darryl Auguste sold 810 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $15,390.00.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

