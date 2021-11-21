EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger Buys 800 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVER opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.