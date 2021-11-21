Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.