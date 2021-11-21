Evercore ISI Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $410.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

