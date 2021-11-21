Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Everbridge posted sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $465.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $489.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 522,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86. Everbridge has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,142 shares of company stock worth $10,056,311 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

