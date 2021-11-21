Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

EVBG traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 522,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.86.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,142 shares of company stock worth $10,056,311 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

