Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. 909,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,994. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

