Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

PFBC stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

