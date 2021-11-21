Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

