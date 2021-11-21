EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Tops $0.38

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.