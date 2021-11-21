Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $32,472.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45.

On Friday, November 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,377 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $257,380.77.

On Wednesday, November 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18.

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

