Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells $27,791.10 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.