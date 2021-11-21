Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells $27,791.10 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $46.52.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
