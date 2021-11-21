Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ENTG opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. Entourage Health has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.57.

Get Entourage Health alerts:

About Entourage Health

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.