Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.