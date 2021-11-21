EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 18.58 ($0.24) on Thursday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 10.63 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.