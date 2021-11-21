EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 73,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $844,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NPO opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

