Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Energy Recovery worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

